Harmony (ONE) Trading Up 46.4% This Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $453.69 million and approximately $113.04 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00050448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.44 or 0.00662121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00065392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 89.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,956,010,050 coins and its circulating supply is 9,278,995,050 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.