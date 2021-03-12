Harmonic’s (HLIT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harmonic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.53.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. On average, analysts predict that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $60,008.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,314 shares of company stock worth $2,280,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 216,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

