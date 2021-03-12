Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $21,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $462,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $1,272,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,600.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $129.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $135.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

