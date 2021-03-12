Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 35,000 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.29% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $17,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,727,000 after purchasing an additional 454,506 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,635,000 after purchasing an additional 471,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,515,000 after purchasing an additional 130,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after acquiring an additional 200,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 633,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,335,000 after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $113.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.93. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total transaction of $3,559,360.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,335 shares of company stock valued at $16,409,006 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

