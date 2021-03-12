Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 4.04% of OptimizeRx worth $19,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OptimizeRx by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,089.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPRX opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $671.44 million, a P/E ratio of -116.95 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

