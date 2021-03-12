Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.07% of Rollins worth $14,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,043 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,250 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,941,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,916,000 after purchasing an additional 813,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,152,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,105,000 after purchasing an additional 695,394 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE ROL opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.