Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $20,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $3,182,889.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,148. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFPT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.68.

PFPT stock opened at $129.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $140.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

