Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $17.99 Million Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $17,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,436,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.57.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 485,847 shares of company stock worth $91,643,954 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $195.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.49 and its 200 day moving average is $199.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

