Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $15.42 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,399 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after buying an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,940,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,547,000 after purchasing an additional 96,459 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

USB stock opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.