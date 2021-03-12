Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $14,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after purchasing an additional 308,957 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,186 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $342.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.60, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.50.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total transaction of $5,778,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.72, for a total transaction of $6,694,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 394,942 shares of company stock worth $145,567,946. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.