H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 803.8% from the February 11th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HEOFF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 63,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,243. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $153.27 million, a PE ratio of -91.83 and a beta of 0.70. H2O Innovation has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEOFF. Desjardins raised their price objective on H2O Innovation from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on H2O Innovation from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

