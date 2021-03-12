H. Lundbeck A/S’s (HLUYY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H. Lundbeck A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.73. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.