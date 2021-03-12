GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Short Interest Down 94.3% in February

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the February 11th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GSPE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 12,333,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,220. GulfSlope Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 3 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration.

