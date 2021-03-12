GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Short Interest Down 94.3% in February

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the February 11th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GSPE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 12,333,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,220. GulfSlope Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About GulfSlope Energy
