Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.70.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Shares of PAC stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.77. 7,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.83. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $118.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.