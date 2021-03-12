Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the coupon company’s stock.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of GRPN opened at $59.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. Analysts predict that Groupon will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 83.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

