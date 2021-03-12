Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $892,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,669.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $981,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,048,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

