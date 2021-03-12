Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Shares Gap Up to $2.23

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.68. Greenpro Capital shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 7,209 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of Greenpro Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,396,760.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

