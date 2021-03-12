Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Down 64.2% in February

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the February 11th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Greenpro Capital stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.39. 3,738,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Greenpro Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.

In related news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,345,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,273,715.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 68.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

