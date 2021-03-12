Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $21.66 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22.

GRBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In other news, Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

