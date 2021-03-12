Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

