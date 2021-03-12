Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Shares Up 8%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) shares traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.00. 3,013,605 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,034% from the average session volume of 265,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Graybug Vision from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Graybug Vision from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.