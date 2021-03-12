Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s 9th Largest Position

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,720,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging makes up approximately 6.3% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $29,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 109,621 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 537,008 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $60,348,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 410,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 942.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 258,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. 27,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

