GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.08

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 1650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in GrafTech International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.