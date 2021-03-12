Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11.

GRCL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

GRCL opened at $22.04 on Friday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

