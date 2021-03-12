GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Shares of NYSE GPX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. 78,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,802. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $289.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GP Strategies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.