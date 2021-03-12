GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GoodRx from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $2,676,866,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,662 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,315,000 after acquiring an additional 455,576 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

