Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Announces Earnings Results

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. 33,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,786. The stock has a market cap of $135.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.