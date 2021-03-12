Goldman Sachs Group Inc Buys 800 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 100 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.06 per share, for a total transaction of $6,506.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 250 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 56 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,665.76.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 87,800 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,563,050.00.

ON24 stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

