Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Trading 11.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s share price rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $32.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Golden Entertainment traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 352,041 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 154,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 130.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $817.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.66.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.