Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.51.

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,113,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,498. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

