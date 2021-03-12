GoHealth, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoHealth in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. GoHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOCO. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. GoHealth has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $26.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $529,896,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $44,098,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $20,944,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in GoHealth by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,764 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $9,118,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $177,671.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $2,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580.

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

