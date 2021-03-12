GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,608,900 shares, an increase of 934,716.7% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,026,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GNCP opened at $0.00 on Friday. GNCC Capital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

GNCC Capital Company Profile

GNCC Capital, Inc through its subsidiary, BioCann Pharma SAS., produces and sells cannabis CBD pharmaceutical grade oils. It sells its products through distribution channels in Colombia and throughout Latin America. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

