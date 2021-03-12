Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 1,193 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.11% of GMS worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,292. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 144,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

