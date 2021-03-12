Globeflex Capital L P Grows Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.71% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRK traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. 3,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $258.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. Research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,750. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

