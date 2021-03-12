Globeflex Capital L P Buys 1,619 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,643 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSBW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 493.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.83. 327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,929. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $304.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.27.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

