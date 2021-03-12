Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after acquiring an additional 663,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after buying an additional 306,546 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,559.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,853 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after buying an additional 160,348 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.67. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,935. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $178.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

