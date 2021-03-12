Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Carol A. Mccoy Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.40. 2,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $101.80.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

GL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 63,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Globe Life by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,234,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

