Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) CEO Acquires $24,167.50 in Stock

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $24,167.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,490 shares in the company, valued at $545,356.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GMRE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.38 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 53,170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 56,278 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

