GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $911.79 Million

Brokerages expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to report $911.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $920.02 million and the lowest is $897.75 million. GFL Environmental posted sales of $694.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFL. Scotiabank raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of GFL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,499. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 132,766 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 16,224.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 326,925 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 403.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,665 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

