Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Holdings Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after acquiring an additional 420,352 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 180,675 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Getty Realty by 611.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 177,388 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Getty Realty by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. Analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

