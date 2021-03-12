Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will post $80,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $50,000.00. Geron reported sales of $170,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $250,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $350,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Geron.

GERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Geron by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Geron by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

GERN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.83. 96,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,012. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. The company has a market cap of $568.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.50.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

