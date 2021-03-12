Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0239 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 741,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 243,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 188.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 981,979 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 10.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 35.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 654,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 172,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

