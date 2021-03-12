GeoPark Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE GPRK opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90.

Get GeoPark alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.