Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. 791,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,704,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Separately, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Genprex in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $225.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of -0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Genprex by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Genprex by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Genprex by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.

