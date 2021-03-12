General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

NASDAQ GFN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. 476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,466. The company has a market capitalization of $371.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. General Finance has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $301,018.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,540.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,878 shares of company stock worth $591,059 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Finance by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of General Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Finance by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

