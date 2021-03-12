General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.55. 5,126,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,634,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.