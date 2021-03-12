General Electric (NYSE:GE) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.41

General Electric (NYSE:GE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 1942922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 687,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 46,508 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 33.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 61,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 768,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

