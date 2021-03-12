General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after buying an additional 129,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,397,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,803,000 after buying an additional 351,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after buying an additional 230,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $175.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

