Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Geberit in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geberit presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Geberit alerts:

Shares of Geberit stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888. Geberit has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $67.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average of $60.36.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.