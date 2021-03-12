GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

